LIFE (LIFE) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,925.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $14,925.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.02839461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00138134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

