Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,951 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

