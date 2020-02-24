Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.18 million and $2.65 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00027460 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00773841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006774 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

