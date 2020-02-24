Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

