Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,638,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,506,000 after buying an additional 142,536 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,353,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,649,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of LNC traded down $4.67 on Monday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.