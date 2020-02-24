Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 166,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

JNJ traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.10. 1,378,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.