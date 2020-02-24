Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 170.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,980 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $738.96 million, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

