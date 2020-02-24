Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.94.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $218.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day moving average is $200.99. Linde has a one year low of $166.07 and a one year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

