Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of ASX:LAU opened at A$0.37 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19. Lindsay Australia has a fifty-two week low of A$0.33 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.43 ($0.30). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.35. The company has a market cap of $109.05 million and a PE ratio of 12.17.

Get Lindsay Australia alerts:

Lindsay Australia Company Profile

Lindsay Australia Limited provides transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, rural, and horticultural sectors in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.