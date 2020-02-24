Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0200 on Top Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $83,640.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.75 or 0.02865438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

