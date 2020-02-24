Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $106,149.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Braziliex and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.88 or 0.02690853 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,260.33 or 0.97001637 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 664,584,707 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, SouthXchange, Exrates, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.