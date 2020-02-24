Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.86 billion and $5.65 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $75.82 or 0.00775755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTurk, Mercatox, Bithesap and C2CX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027647 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,152,825 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

