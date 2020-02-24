LiteDoge Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, LiteDoge has traded 623.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $213,973.00 and $7.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,898.61 or 2.07247949 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025026 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

