Livongo Health (LVGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Livongo Health stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18.

LVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

