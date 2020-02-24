Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 62 by UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been assigned a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 54 ($0.71) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 65.21 ($0.86).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 52.83 ($0.69) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.99. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87.

In other news, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

