Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches One Day Volume of $146,414.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $387,005.00 and $146,414.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00331356 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021615 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,654,467 coins and its circulating supply is 18,654,455 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

