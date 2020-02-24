Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $427.80 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

