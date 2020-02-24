LockTrip (LOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.41 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004467 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $3,448.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

