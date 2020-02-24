Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 755.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,650 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,277,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Loews by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.33. 1,106,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,094. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $2,282,096. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

