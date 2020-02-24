Loews (NYSE:L) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Barclays

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $71.24 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on L. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.68. 522,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.64. Loews has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $2,282,096. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,277,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Loews by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

