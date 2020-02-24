Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Head to Head Analysis

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -43.46% -40.48% IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.33 million N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S $3.43 billion 2.35 $103.71 million $0.29 37.81

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lomiko Metals and IMPALA PLATINUM/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus target price of $0.11, indicating a potential upside of 259.48%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S beats Lomiko Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec. It also holds a 40% interest in the La Loutre graphite property covering an area of approximately 2,508.97 hectares located in southern Québec; and 80% interest in the Lac-des-Iles property covering an area of approximately 5,601.30 hectares situated in Québec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

