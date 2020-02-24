London Finance & Investment Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.55 (LON:LFI)

London Finance & Investment Group plc (LON:LFI) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Finance & Investment Group stock remained flat at $GBX 41.50 ($0.55) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 773. London Finance & Investment Group has a one year low of GBX 35.50 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.89.

London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

