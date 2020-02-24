Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 31% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $21.55 million and $5.97 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Coinbe, Upbit and Tidex. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,134,084 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance, Allbit, CoinExchange, IDEX, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Coinbe, DDEX, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit, YoBit, Kucoin, Poloniex, DEx.top, GOPAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

