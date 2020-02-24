Loopring Price Tops $0.0451 (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Loopring has a market cap of $44.83 million and $5.19 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinExchange, OTCBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.28 or 0.02831162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00137042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,398,880 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, AirSwap, Binance, OKEx, IDAX, Upbit, Bithumb, DragonEX, YoBit, Tokenomy, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

