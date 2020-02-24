Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 10,693 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 492.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,271 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 25.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $10,892,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,867. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.39. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

