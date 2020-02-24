Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 5,625 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TopBuild worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD opened at $121.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $56.88 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.