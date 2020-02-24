Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 9,455 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock opened at $168.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

