Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 99,335 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.33% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 228,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 785,666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,642,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $130,500.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 53,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $590,502.08. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

GLDD opened at $10.08 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $644.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

