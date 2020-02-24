Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTS opened at $103.39 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

