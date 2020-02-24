Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 11,432 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 234.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

NYSE:PPG traded down $3.56 on Monday, reaching $115.35. 264,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.44 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

