Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 3,205 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Inphi worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inphi by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 29.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 105,597 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Inphi during the third quarter worth $27,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inphi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Inphi by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,245 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,825. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inphi stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,698. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

