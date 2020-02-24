Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 6,700 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,225. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 92.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

