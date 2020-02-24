Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55,244 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $115.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

