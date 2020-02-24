Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,173 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $124,775.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,634 shares of company stock worth $7,134,151. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.54. 3,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,386. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

