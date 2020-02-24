Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Merchants worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Merchants by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. On average, analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several analysts have commented on FRME shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

