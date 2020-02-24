Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 549.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 88,171 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,076,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,501,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

NYSE:URI traded down $10.26 on Monday, reaching $141.15. 313,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,829. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

