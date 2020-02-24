Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,212 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.14. 2,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a current ratio of 23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

