Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NOV opened at $22.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.