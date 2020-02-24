Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.19% of Arch Coal worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

