Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 40,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Murphy USA by 13.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

