Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $2.35 Million in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Inovalon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inovalon by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INOV. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inovalon from to in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.57. 2,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,530. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.75, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.