Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Perspecta worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $25.14 on Monday. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

