Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $139.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

