Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. 304,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

