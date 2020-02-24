Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

