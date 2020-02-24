Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,499,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NLOK stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. 1,183,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

