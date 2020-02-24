Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $69.07 on Monday. Southern Co has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

