Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of UniFirst worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1,610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 522,309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

UNF stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,425. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $134.16 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.66 and a 200 day moving average of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.69.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at $509,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

