Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 14,820 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.21% of Materion worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Materion by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Materion by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Materion by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Materion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN opened at $48.38 on Monday. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Materion’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.