Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 15,150 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mercury General worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury General by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

